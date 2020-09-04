Washington releases Adrian Peterson, turns to young backs

“We’re about to find out what our young players can do more so than anything else,” Rivera said. “One of the things we have to find out is where we are with those guys. This is also what this allows us to do, is play these young players and put them in a position where they’ll be on the field.”

Love is finally healthy after a knee injury ended his college career in December 2018. Gibson excited Washington by playing a hybrid running back/receiver role at Memphis, and Rivera compared his potential to Carolina's Christian McCaffrey.

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner said Gibson has done a good job in training camp but was vague about his role Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“This is a very talented, gifted young man that did a lot of different things,” Rivera said Thursday. "We’re trying to hone his skills to fit what we believe he can do. It’s been an interesting growth period. It’s been good.”

Peterson is now thrown into limbo after being blindsided by his release. He's 1,053 yards behind Barry Sanders for fourth on the all-time rushing list and needs 12 TDs to catch Marcus Allen for the third most in NFL history.

"I still want to play the game," Peterson said in a radio appearance on Washington's 106.7 FM. "That's something I've said for the past couple of years now, and I felt like I had a great camp."

Rivera told his players of the decision to release Peterson and made it clear it was no accident this happened before cut day. He wanted to give Peterson his own day as a sign of respect.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins tweeted that he was a huge fan of Peterson growing up and wished him the best of luck.

“Having the opportunity to be his teammate and learn from him has been an experience I’ll never forget,” Haskins said. “Thank you for always having my back, big bro! I’m going to make you proud.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Washington running back Adrian Peterson runs during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Washington running back Adrian Peterson puts his helmet on during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

Washington running back Adrian Peterson (26) holds the ball during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass