Washington Post journalist named executive editor at Crown

Madhulika Sikka will acquire and develop books on subjects ranging from politics to entertainment, the publisher announced Tuesday. Sikka, who will join Crown next month, is currently executive producer of audio at the Post and previously worked at NPR and with Ted Koppel for ABC television's “Nightline” among other media outlets.

“I have long admired Madhulika’s finely honed journalistic instinct for great stories, as well as her unwavering commitment to advancing and creating opportunity for new voices and perspectives,” Crown executive vice president and publisher David Drake said in a statement. "Throughout her career, she has also been a generous and discerning champion of books and authors across many genres, and I’m confident she will not only attract great talent in her new role but also enrich and expand our publishing horizons.