Warren scores 39, Pacers surge past Lakers late, 116-111

Warren scored 18 in the first quarter, one off the franchise record he tied in a bubble-opening win over Philadelphia a week ago, before getting held without a shot in the second quarter. He heated up again in the fourth with 12 points, hitting five of six shots and finishing 15 of 22. Warren was 5 of 8 from long range.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 24 points for Indiana, and Victor Oladipo added 22.

Quinn Cook scored 21 for the Lakers, going 5 for 9 from 3-point range but missing one that would have pulled LA even in the final minute.

TIP-INS

Lakers: After Justin Holliday opened the second quarter with a 3 that pushed the Pacers' lead to 13, the Lakers went on a 22-5 run for a 46-42 lead. James scored six straight points on layups to start the run and later hit a 3. ... James was the only starter in double figures.

Pacers: Indiana's JaKarr Sampson had back-to-back putback dunks in the first quarter to finish a run to a 32-17 lead. Both of the dunks came off missed 3s. ... Aaron Holiday had seven points and matched James with a game-high seven assists.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Play Denver on Monday.

Pacers: Play Miami on Monday.

___

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) is defended by Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement