Wall Street ticks up, nudges S&P 500 again to edge of record

“Hence, another round of stimulus is the difference between ensuring that the economic recovery continues uninterrupted and a meaningful short-term pullback in growth,” Morgan Stanley strategist Michael Zezas wrote in a report.

Markets seem willing to wait for a deal, for now. But if it gets deep into September, and Democrats and Republicans still remain far apart in their negotiations on the size of the deal, Zezas said it may be too close to the election to get one done.

Wall Street was jumbled in early Monday trading, with slightly more stocks rising than falling. More gains for tech stocks were helping to lift the market. They’ve been remarkably resilient through the pandemic as investors build up bets they can continue to grow as work-from-home and other trends accelerate.

Tech stocks across the S&P 500 climbed 0.8%, and they alone accounted for roughly three-quarters of the index's gain. Nvidia jumped 5.1% for one of the biggest gains in the index, and Microsoft added 0.8%.

But losses for financial and energy stocks helped restrain the market’s gains. These stocks have often been rising and falling with expectations for the economy, and they had been showing a bit more life in recent weeks.

Shares of several banks were under pressure after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that it cut back its investments in them. Wells Fargo slumped 2.2% after the famed value investor trimmed Berkshire Hathaway’s ownership stake by about a quarter.

Treasury yields moderated a bit, following the big run for the 10-year yield last week. It dipped to 0.68% from 0.71% late Friday. It had zoomed upward from 0.56% through the week.

Higher yields can be an indication that investors are upgrading their expectations for inflation and the economy. But they can also pull some buyers away from stocks into bonds, hurting stock prices in the process.

European stock markets were making modest moves higher. In Germany, the DAX returned 0.4%, and France’s CAC 40 added 0.2%. The FTSE 100 in London rose 0.7%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.8% after data showed the world’s third-largest economy shrank 27.8% from a year earlier in the three months ending in June. That was bigger than the deepest decline during 2008-09 financial crisis.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.7%, and stocks in Shanghai jumped 2.3%.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil added 0.3% to $42.13 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, slipped 0.4% to $44.63.

Gold rose 1.2% to $1,973.20 per ounce.

AP Business Writer Joe McDonald contributed.

A man wipes his face in front of a monitor showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index and other stock exchanges from foreign countries in Tokyo on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Japanese stocks sank while other Asian markets gained Monday after Japan reported a record economic contraction as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on retailing, investment and exports.(AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

People wait at a traffic intersection, reflected on a monitor showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Japanese stocks sank while other Asian markets gained Monday after Japan reported a record economic contraction as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on retailing, investment and exports.(AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

A man looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Japanese stocks sank while other Asian markets gained Monday after Japan reported a record economic contraction as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on retailing, investment and exports. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko