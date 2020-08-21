US stocks are off to a mixed start at the end of bumpy week

France's CAC 40 fell 1.2% to 4,852, while Germany's DAX also dropped 1.2% to 12,674. Britain's FTSE 100 slipped 1% to 5,954. U.S. shares were set to slide on the open with Dow futures down 0.5% and S&P 500 futures 0.6% lower.

Earlier, Asian benchmarks close higher, riding on momentum from Wall Street the previous day, with big technology companies benefiting from people staying home during the pandemic.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.2% to finish at 22,920.30. South Korea's Kospi edged up 1.3% to 2,304.59. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched down 0.1% to 6,111.20. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 1.3% to 25,113.84, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.5% to 3,380.6.

Reports that Pfizer’s vaccine is on track to seek October regulatory review boosted sentiment temporarily despite uncertainty about global growth, said Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said they will take their COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the fewest side effects into final-stage testing. It’s one of a handful of experimental vaccines to reach end-stage tests around the world.

“But this morning brief moment of vaccine excitment was tempered by the fact COVID -19 flashpoints are still happening around the globe, which is the current real-time litmus test, whereas the vaccine is still a bit of pie in the sky at this juncture,” Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at AxiCorp, said in his report.

Investors are also looking to U.S.-Chinese diplomatic tensions. China's Commerce Ministry on Thursday said that Chinese and U.S. trade envoys will hold a meeting by phone “in the near future” to discuss an agreement aimed at resolving their tariff war. No details on timing were given. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the talks were part of the process of implementing the U.S.-China trade deal.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 45 cents to $42.37 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, slipped 44 cents to $44.46 a barrel.

The dollar slipped to 105.84 Japanese yen from 105.87 yen Thursday. The euro cost $1.1773, down from $1.1842.

A currency trader walks with documents at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Asian shares were higher Friday on hopes for development of a coronavirus vaccine, although worries remained about long-term economic damage from the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

