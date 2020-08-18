Vucevic, Magic upset top-seeded Bucks in series opener

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists for Milwaukee. Last season's MVP was held without a field goal over the final 11 minutes and seemed to get more frustrated as the fourth quarter went on.

“You have to really be ready for what they do," Vucevic said. “Especially us against a team like Milwaukee where we have to make sure we know their stuff and we are prepared for everything. Tonight, we definitely were on top of that. We did a good job executing the game plan.”

The Bucks came into the postseason as the favorites to win the NBA title. But they went 3-5 in seeding games in the bubble, and that sluggish play carried over into the postseason.

George Hill said the Bucks needed to do some “soul searching."

Antetokounmpo didn’t go that far, saying the Bucks' energy level was fine, but that they need to make more shots. Milwaukee made 43% from the field and was 14 of 42 from 3-point land.

“There’s no magic wand to point and things are going to change,” Antetokounmpo said. “You’ve got to come out, play hard, play even harder, play together and have fun.”

Milwaukee swept the season series against Orlando, winning four games by an average of 17 points, but struggled with the Magic's stingy defense, which caused 16 turnovers and repeatedly clogged the lane, forcing Antetokounmpo to settle for jump shots.

The Bucks' frustration was evident when center Brook Lopez stomped on a chair — and then kicked it — in the bench area during a timeout.

“Obviously, our main focus was try to make it hard on Giannis, to protect the paint,” Vucevic said. “We did that as a team. Gary (Clark) did a great job fighting him and we were able to help.”

The Magic led most of the game.

Orlando used an early 15-2 run to build a 51-33 lead midway through the second quarter behind 16 points from Vucevic.

Milwaukee made several runs in the second half, but the Magic had an answer every time.

Vucevic had 14 points in the third quarter, scoring down in the low post against smaller defenders and stepping out to knock down 3s against bigger men as the Magic carried a 13-point lead into the fourth quarter.

The Bucks trimmed the lead to six in the fourth, but Ross had a dunk and a layup off hard cuts to the basket and Augustin and Vucevic added 3s to push the lead back to 14. Evan Fournier, who went scoreless for three quarters, delivered the knockout punch with three 3-pointers in the final five minutes.

The challenge for the Magic will be to maintain their intensity. A year ago they beat the eventual NBA champion Raptors to kick off their opening-round series, but lost the next four.

“We came out with a huge victory,” Vucevic said. ”Again, it’s just one game. We’ve got to move on.”

TIP-INS

Magic: Played without guards Aaron Gordon (strained left hamstring) and Michael Carter-Williams (strained left foot). Gordon is expected to return before Carter-Williams.

Bucks: Antetokoumpo played his first game in a week. He was suspended for the final seeding game for head-butting Washington’s Moe Wagner during Milwaukee’s Aug. 11 win over the Wizards.

VUCEVIC'S NUMBERS

Vucevic finished 15 of 24 from the field, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. He also had four assists.

“He played out of his mind,” Antetokounmpo said.

“He was just terrific," Magic coach Steve Clifford said. “He's played very well down here. ... He made big play after big play today. But I’m not surprised. Because his preparation for this playoff series, and I think it will show, he’s on top of things.”

BUBBLE TALK

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer doesn't believe playing in the bubble is impacting his team.

“It’s always great to play in front of your fans and feed off their energy a little bit but we’ve all been down here in the bubble for a while so I think everybody should understand how to sustain a run and prevent runs," Budenholzer said.

UP NEXT

The series resumes Thursday night.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles around Orlando Magic forward Khem Birch (24) during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (3) dribbles while defended by Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz (20) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots between Orlando Magic forward Wes Iwundu (25) and forward Khem Birch (24) during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Milwaukee Bucks guard Wesley Matthews (9) reacts after making a 3-point basket against the Orlando Magic during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) shoots in front of Orlando Magic forward Gary Clark (12) during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford talks with the team during a time out in the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (3) shoots as Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) defends during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Orlando Magic guard D.J. Augustin (14) shoots in front of Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (3) during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) shoots a free throw against the Orlando Magic during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) blocks the shot of Orlando Magic forward Khem Birch (24) during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) blocks the shot of Orlando Magic forward Khem Birch, foreground, during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Klement Credit: Kim Klement