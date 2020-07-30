Volkswagen lost $1.8 billion in Q2 but sees profit for year

The company said that the deliveries gap compared to last year was now narrowing each month, from being down 45% in April to 18% lower in June. It expects the drop be shrink to single digits in July.

It said it was able to expand its global share of the car market as the overall market contracted even more than the company's sales.

Net liquidity in the automotive division increased in the quarter to 18.7 billion euros due to measures taken to preserve cash and the placement of hybrid notes amounting to 3.0 billion euros. The company also amended its 2019 dividend proposal to 4.80 euros per ordinary share from 6.50 euros per ordinary share. The cutback will enable the company to transfer 855 million euros in retained profits to 2020's accounts.

Volkswagen said operating profits for 2020 would be “severely lower” than last year but “in positive territory.”

Based in Wolfsburg, Germany, Volkswagen Group's brands also include SEAT, Skoda, Audi, Lamborghini, and Porsche.