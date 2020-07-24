Voices of mask-wearers and opponents around the world

___

“In the beginning, there was a fear of coronavirus and people were scared and they used to maintain a distance from others. Now people have started taking it easy. They don’t wear masks and they say death has to come one day, and when it comes, they will go to God, but they will not live any longer like this.” — Wasim Abbas, a Pakistan villager, explaining mask-fatigue.

___

“Young men and women might not be affected much by the virus. But they should think about their parents and older people, the people who are always part of their lives.” — Rawad Sarhan, a mask-wearer in Beirut, Lebanon.

___

“Basically, I don’t think you have to tell someone to wear a protective mask, with the pandemic and the whole thing going on right now ... It is, you know, very important to wear a mask." — Funmilayo Nwosu, a shopper in Lagos, Nigeria.

___

“You want to treat people like you’d want them to treat you. So you’ve got to wear one." — Moscow resident Vladimir Ignatyev.

___

“I am not going to put it on since no one else is wearing it ... There is no coronavirus, brother. They’re just deceiving people." — Lebanese civil servant Mohammed al-Burji.

___

“For me to wear a mask is to deprive myself of oxygen. ... Actually, you are just killing yourself." — Kemokoenawamathole Mathole, a mask opponent in Johannesburg, South Africa.

___

“People often don’t wear their mask properly — it’s the wrong way round or they wear it like this (pulls mask under his chin). That’s great but the mask isn’t for your chin. People need to be more mindful but it’s coming progressively and it’s a positive thing." — Eytan Azria, an engineer in Paris.

___

“It’s a sacrifice we have to make for the good of the community. Of course we have our personal freedom to do what we want, but we live within a society and, in this case, you have to think about society, not only yourself.” — Marcela De La Cerda, a Brazilian student.

___

“Is there no end to this virus hysteria?” — Australian mask opponent and commentator Andrew Bolt.

___

“If they want to die, so be it.” — Michelangelo Privitera, a pro-mask retiree from Italy who lives in Rio de Janeiro.

___

“The global tide has surely changed. Well over 95% of the population now lives in countries that require or recommend masks ... There has, perhaps, never been such a rapid and dramatic change in global human behavior.” — Jeremy Howard, co-founder of #Masks4All, a pro-mask lobbying group.

___

Israeli Arab Rana Hijazi,19, poses for a portrait wearing her protective face mask in the alleys of Jerusalem's old city, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Hijazi says "she advice all people to wear face masks because it is very important for their health and for the surviving of all humanity"

Street Vendor Maikel Chirino, 38, wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus poses in Old Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. "The advice I give all people is to continue using the mask while they can use it because that would be good for the whole world and for this disease not to spread as much. "

Writer Dalila Kopp, 55, poses for a photo after an interview with AP on Copacabana beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. "Those wearing it will be breathing their own carbon gas in a very high quantity. It will be a long cycle of breathing that same gas in and out," she said. Kopp added she knew a person that suffered a car accident because of the use of a mask.

Poo Alejandro Padrun, 15, wearing protective face masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus poses with his dog in the Malecon in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. "Put it on" The mask "we have to take care of ourselves, we have to take care of ourselves. "

Emmanuelle Prevot, working as restorer of paintings and art creations poses in her painting workshop in Paris, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Emmanuelle said that she does not wear a mask always while working with chemicals for paintings because it is not always easy to work with it, but said that she accepts to wear masks in public areas to not worry people, but she is not stress to wear it absolutely.

Paul Tomo poses for a photo in front of a souvenir stand in Westminster in London, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. "Two things, if we really needed them why weren't they introduced in the beginning. They gave a deadline before they implemented it which gives you a clear indication to question what you are being told because its clearly for control purposes not for your protection whatsoever."

Hikari Tsunashima, poses for a photo in Tokyo Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Tsunashima, who is 21, says "I think people should wear as mask as much as they can. I think it will provide some precaution. It's too late once you are sick. So when you go outside, people should properly wear one (a mask) as precaution."

Tahiyah Chmayssani poses for a picture at the Mediterranean Sea corniche in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. What would you say to someone if you wanted to convince them to wear a mask: I would say be concerned for your own safety before that of others," Not wear a mask?: "you don't care for yourself" (if you don't wear it). "you don't care for yourself" (if you don't wear it).

Kalsang Chokteng, an in exile Tibetan, poses for a photograph in Dharmsala, India, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Kalsang says that people who do not want to wear masks are selfish and should think of the impact of their careless action on others.

Notary Ilaria Virginia Infelisi poses with a surgical mask in her studio in Rome, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. "In my study, I'm very unpermissive. I ask everyone to wear it during the drafting of contracts even if there is a lot of space and everything is disinfected after each meeting. We ask it politely because I believe it is fundamentally a sign of courtesy and mutual respect".

Security guard Ntando Sibanda poses for a photo at her place of employment in Johannesburg Thursday, July 23, 2020. Sibanda says "Masks must be worn to protect yourself and others and not spread the disease to one another and for my own safety"

Steve Rouse poses for a photo in Westminster in London, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. "I've thought we should all be wearing masks for about four months. If you are wondering if it has any protective value, if I tried to spit through this mask it wouldn't get very far, so its a no brainer "

Ankit Agarwal, 35, a roadside snack vendor poses for a photograph in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Agarwal says one should wear a mask it is for our own and others safety.

Israel Funmibi, a shopper wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus speaks while at the busiest market in Lagos, Nigeria, on Monday July 20, 2020. Funmibi says: "It's not the mask that is protecting us. With the way the whole thing is like if you check the market and everywhere, you cannot say that there is something in this town that is like killing people and the whole place is so crowded like this."