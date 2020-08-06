Vogue UK spotlights Black activists, social change

The British issue of Vogue is devoting its September issue to activism, with a cover featuring two Black activists and produced by a predominantly Black team.

Editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, who is Black, said he wanted the magazine’s new issue, to be published Friday, to be a “rallying cry for the future.” He said 2020 is a “moment of necessary change,” and told the BBC that the focus on activism was a “no brainer” decision.