Vivian remembered as courageous, humble Civil Rights warrior

At Vivian's funeral in Atlanta on Thursday, many of those who eulogized Vivian described him as a courageous soldier for God and civil rights who always remained humble.

“He didn’t want attention, he didn’t want money, he only wanted to do God’s will and bring out the best in these United States of America and its people regardless of their race, creed, color or national origin," Ambassador Andrew Young said in his videotaped remarks.

Vivian's preaching was described as “an echo from heaven" by civil rights activist Bernard Lafayette.

But it was his work during the Civil Rights Movement and the decades that followed that left an impression on Winfrey. She worked with Vivian on a series of racial seminars that aired on her TV show in the 1990s, she recalled in her video tribute during the funeral.

“In his presence we were always learning more about our country, about ourselves, about what it means to stand for what is right," Winfrey said. “He was a giant for justice.”

More than a decade before lunch-counter protests made headlines during the Civil Rights Movement, Vivian began organizing sit-ins against segregation in Peoria, Illinois, in the 1940s. He later joined forces with King and organized the Freedom Rides across the South to halt segregation.

Vivian was passionate about voting rights. In 1965, he led dozens of marchers to a courthouse in Selma, Alabama, and confronted the local sheriff on the courthouse steps, telling him the marchers should be allowed to register to vote. The sheriff responded by punching Vivian in the head. Vivian later discussed the experience in a video that includes film footage of the confrontation and attack.

“The number of times he faced down being drowned, being beaten, being reviled only to stand up straight as a ramrod, bloodied but unbent, and declare the truth he saw so clearly: you can not turn your back on the idea of justice,” Biden said.

Vivian was honored by former President Barack Obama with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.

On Wednesday, the eve of his funeral, a horse-drawn carriage took his casket from the Georgia Capitol, where a memorial service was held, to King’s tomb in Atlanta.

At Thursday's funeral, Aaron said, “I got to love him really, not know him."

“I loved him for what he stood for and what he did, the things that he did," Aaron said in videotaped remarks shown during the service.

Several friends said Vivian's legacy will live on in the nation's continuing struggle for civil rights for all.

“For me, C.T. was a dream keeper, always holding fast for dreams of a better world," said Vivian's longtime friend David McCord.

Mourners sit spaced apart for social distancing during a funeral service for Rev. C.T. Vivian Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

The casket containing the remains Rev. C.T. Vivian are carried from Providence Missionary Baptist Church after a funeral service Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Atlanta. Vivian, an early and key adviser to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., died Friday at the age of 95.(AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

The casket containing the remains Rev. C.T. Vivian is carried from Providence Missionary Baptist Church after a funeral service Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

A woman stands outside a funeral service for Rev. C.T. Vivian Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Atlanta. Vivian, an early and key adviser to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., died Friday at the age of 95. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

A man speaks during a funeral service for Rev. C.T. Vivian Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Martin Luther King III and his wife Arndrea leave a funeral service for Rev. C.T. Vivian Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Atlanta. Vivian, an early and key adviser to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., died Friday at the age of 95.(AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

People kneel and pray outside a funeral service for Rev. C.T. Vivian Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore