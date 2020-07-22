Virus slams Bolivia as hospitals say: 'There is no space'

Some doctors are issuing falsified death certificates for virus victims, putting funeral home staff at risk, according to an undertaker in La Paz who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

A COVID-19 death in Bolivia requires strict safety protocols for handling the body, raising the price of funerals. There are allegations that some relatives have paid doctors to list a cause of death unrelated to the virus. In any case, medical services are overworked and may not have the time or capacity to assess the cause of death accurately.

More shocking news came this week when police said they recovered 420 bodies from various locations in La Paz and in Bolivia’s biggest city, Santa Cruz, in the span of five days. Between 80% and 90% of them are believed to have had the virus.

“The pandemic has put the state’s response capacity in crisis,” said sociologist Renzo Abrezeze.

The political fallout from the pandemic is escalating. A committee that advises the Health Ministry on outbreak containment measures said in a letter this week to Bolivia’s top election official that holding the vote as scheduled would not be advisable.

Most researchers agree that “to plan activities such as an election, you must wait for the epidemiological curve of active cases to have a sustained decrease for a period of 14 days, so the date of Sept. 6 is not appropriate,” the committee, made up mostly of doctors, wrote to Salvador Romero, president of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal.

The committee has previously said many people who contract COVID-19 do not report their illness for fear of being stigmatized. Many in rural areas do not believe in the existence of the virus, while disregard for social distancing rules in the cities is making matters worse, according to the committee.

Some Bolivians have resorted to fake cures, including a toxic bleach that people are lining up to buy in the city of Cochabamba. Like many other countries, the Andean nation instituted restrictions to curb the spread of the virus but gradually started to lift them June 1 to relieve the economic strain on the population of more than 11 million.

Bolivia has reported nearly 2,300 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, although the real number is believed to be higher. César Salinas, the president of the Bolivian soccer federation, was among the dead. Interim President Jeanine Áñez tested positive and says she is recuperating in quarantine.

The election tribunal, which has not yet commented on the letter recommending a postponement of the vote, will decide on the date with the endorsement of the congress, currently dominated by the Movement for Socialism party. The group was led by Evo Morales, who was forced to resign as president last year after protests and clashes over an election that international observers said was marred by irregularities.

The Movement for Socialism party, which nominated former economy minister Luis Arce as its presidential candidate, wants the election to go ahead as scheduled. Its supporters have warned of street protests if the election is postponed and Arce alleged the Áñez government is using the pandemic as a “pretext to extend itself.”

Six of the eight parties in Bolivia’s election race have said they favor a postponement.

A plastic wrapped coffin containing the remains of Cristobal Huanca Mendoza is guided by workers through a cemetery to a common grave area, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Thursday, July 2, 2020. Bolivia's Institute of Forensic Investigations said that nationally from April 1 through July 19, its workers had recovered 3,016 bodies of people in possible COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Dico Soliz) Credit: Dico Soliz Credit: Dico Soliz

A man wearing a protective face mask marked with a message that reads in Spanish: "Christ lives, heals and saves," in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) Credit: Juan Karita Credit: Juan Karita

Healthcare workers carry an empty coffin into the San Jose nursing home to recover the body of a resident who is suspected to have died from COVID-19, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Thursday, July 16, 2020. A special police unit collected 420 bodies over the preceding five days in two Bolivian cities, and 80% to 90% of the deceased were thought to have succumbed to COVID-19, authorities said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Dico Solis) Credit: Dico Solis Credit: Dico Solis

An elderly woman infected with COVID-19 rests in an isolated area of the San Jose nursing home in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Friday, July 17, 2020. At least 60 residents at the senior care facility tested positive for the new coronavirus and 10 have died from related symptoms in the last two weeks, amid a rise in cases and fatalities in the Andean country. (AP Photo/Dico Solis) Credit: Dico Solis Credit: Dico Solis

A healthcare worker takes samples to test elderly residents for the new coronavirus at the San Jose nursing home in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Friday, July 17, 2020. At least 60 residents at the senior care facility tested positive for the new coronavirus and 10 have died from related symptoms in the last two weeks, amid a rise in cases and fatalities in the Andean country. (AP Photo/Dico Solis) Credit: DIco Solis Credit: DIco Solis

Healthcare workers dressed in full protective gear organize their documents of data they have collected during a house-to-house new coronavirus testing drive, in the Villa Dolores neighborhood of El Alto, Bolivia, Saturday, July 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) Credit: Juan Karita Credit: Juan Karita

A healthcare worker in full protective gear stands next to an ambulance waiting to drop off a COVID-19 patient at the Del Norte Hospital, in El Alto, Bolivia, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. According to doctors at the facility, the hospital is at full capacity, including its ICU unit. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) Credit: Juan Karita Credit: Juan Karita

Healthcare workers dressed in full protective gear speak with a woman during a house-to-house coronavirus testing drive in Villa El Rosal, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, Sunday, July 12, 2020. Bolivia’s Institute of Forensic Investigations said that nationally from April 1 through July 19, its workers had recovered 3,016 bodies of people in possible COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) Credit: Juan Karita Credit: Juan Karita

A coffin wrapped in plastic containing the remains of an unidentified men, who died last week, sits on a wheelbarrow in the middle of a street, placed there by his family to draw attention of the authorities to show that his remains are yet to be collected, in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Saturday, July 4, 2020. Funeral services in Cochabamba are overwhelmed and bodies are piling up, waiting for cremation or burial, as new coronavirus cases rapidly multiply in one of the epicenters of the pandemic in Bolivia. (AP Photo/Dico Soliz) Credit: Dico Soliz Credit: Dico Soliz