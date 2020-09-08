Virus lockdown plunges South Africa deeper into recession

Some economists have warned that even though the COVID-19 outbreak was to blame for most of the decline, it simply exacerbated the economic crisis that South Africa was already experiencing.

South Africa’s unemployment rate is now at a record high of 30.1 %.

Since June the country has eased lockdown restrictions and gradually reopened the economy that is expected to decline by 7.2% this year, according to government projections.

Miyelani Mkhabela, CEO and chief economist at Antswisa Transaction Advisory Services, said he expects the country’s economic decline to be higher than the predicted 7.2% predicted earlier this year.

He predicted a contraction of more than 12% by the end of 2020.

He called on the government to make immediate interventions to kick-start economic recovery by solving the country’s electricity crisis, which has now seen the return of scheduled power blackouts.

The country’s state-owned power utility, Eskom, has been beset with management problems and corruption allegations for years, and now struggles to supply enough power, plunging households and industry into rotating power cuts.

“If you look at the numbers, mining and manufacturing have suffered immensely and those are important sectors for us, which only work well when there is sufficient, affordable electricity," said Mkhabela. “Energy is the lifeblood of every economy, so it needs to be high among the government’s priorities.”

He added that widespread allegations of corruption and on-going revelations in an official investigation into graft are not helping the international perception of South Africa.