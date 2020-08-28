Virus hits tribe in remote Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Dr. Avijit Ray said the four are among the 37 members of the Great Andamanese tribe who live on Strait Island. Health workers went to the island last week to test the tribe members, he said.

Ray said the four apparently caught the virus during a recent visit to Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a federally administered Indian territory in the Bay of Bengal. They are being treated and “are recovering well,” he said.