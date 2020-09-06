Virus deaths surpass 1,000 as Israel mulls new restrictions

The government is expected to convene Sunday to vote on which cities and neighborhoods could go under some form of lockdown. Those included will likely face new restrictions on movement within the city limits, a ban on entering or leaving the locality and a suspension of all in-person school activities.

Overall, Israel has recorded nearly 130,000 cases of the virus, with more than 26,000 still active.

Upon Gamzu's recommendation, the military established a task force last month to bring the outbreak under control. Its main responsibility is taking the lead in contact tracing and breaking chains of infection.

Israel appeared to be a model of crisis management in the spring, when the coronavirus first appeared locally. Authorities quickly sealed the country's borders and imposed tough lockdown measures, bringing the number of new infections down to several dozen a day in May.

Officials have since been blamed for reopening businesses and schools too quickly. Throughout the summer, the rate of new cases has remained at record levels, while the death toll has steadily climbed to more than 1,000 people.

Police drag a protester as they forcibly clear the square outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. Thousands of Israelis gathered outside the prime minister's official residence in Jerusalem on Saturday despite record levels of coronavirus infections, calling on Benjamin Netanyahu to resign because he is on trial for corruption charges. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit