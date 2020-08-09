Virtual preparation allows Miss Nicaragua amid pandemic

“We had trials and classes through Zoom, supervised by me from home,” Celebertti said. “The girls had a speech coach, an image consultant and stylists online who taught them how to do their hair and put on makeup alone. There was no other option.”

In July, they had their first in-person practices, walks down the runway wearing masks. “Each session was supervised by doctors and no one got infected,” she said.

Unlike the massive religious and sporting events allowed and even promoted by the government during the pandemic, the pageant decided to do without the usual boisterous audience cheering their support for the women.

“Some criticized me for doing this event, but we were very careful to be able to do it,” Celebertti said. “The truth is that the people need to see some good news, be entertained.”

Ana Marcelo, an agroindustrial engineer from the city of Esteli, poses with the crown after being chosen Miss Nicaragua, in Managua, Nicaragua, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. Marcelo was crowned in front of a limited audience (two people per contestant spaced safely) plus a production crew of 85. The masks were off the contestants, but the judges wore them and were spaced at a safe distance. (AP Photo/Alfredo Zuniga) Credit: Alfredo Zuniga Credit: Alfredo Zuniga

Ana Marcelo, an agroindustrial engineer from the city of Esteli, center right, reacts after being chosen Miss Nicaragua, in Managua, Nicaragua, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. Marcelo was crowned in front of a limited audience (two people per contestant spaced safely) plus a production crew of 85. The masks were off the contestants, but the judges wore them and were spaced at a safe distance. (AP Photo/Alfredo Zuniga) Credit: Alfredo Zuniga Credit: Alfredo Zuniga

