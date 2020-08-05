Virgin Australia plans to shed staff under new US owners

Virgin’s budget subsidiary Tigerair Australia would be discontinued, as would its Airbus A320s.

“Demand for domestic and short-haul international travel is likely to take at least three years to return to pre-COVID-19 levels, with the real chance it could be longer, which means as a business we must make changes to ensure the Virgin Australia Group is successful in this new world,” Scurrah said in a statement.

While the workforce would be slashed to 6,000, the airline hopes to build back up to 8,000 staff as the aviation market recovers.

Backed by Bain Capital, with more than $100 billion assets under management, Virgin Australia would have “a strong balance sheet to withstand material future shocks to the industry,” Scurrah said.

Virgin Australia’s major shareholders are Singapore Airlines and Etihad Airways and Chinese investment conglomerates Nanshan Group and HNA Group. Its British billionaire founder Richard Branson holds a 10% stake.

The airline sought bankruptcy protection after the Australian government refused its request for a AU$1.4 billion ($1 billion) loan.

Australia’s Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told reporters at the time his “government was not going to bail out five large foreign shareholders with deep pockets who together own 90% of this airline.”

Rival Qantas Airways argued that it had three times more revenue than Virgin and was therefore entitled to a AU$4.2 billion ($3 billion) loan if the smaller airline was not to gain an unfair advantage.

Passengers walk past a Virgin Australia sign at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Virgin Australia will cut about 3000 jobs as the airline struggles with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft

Check-in counters of Virgin Australia and Tiger Air are unattended at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Virgin Australia will cut about 3000 jobs as the airline struggles with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft