Vietnam reports more than 3 dozen new cases, 3rd death

Fifteen other patients with COVID-19 are in critical condition, officials said. All have other underlying illnesses.

Vietnam has now confirmed 586 cases of the virus, but experts worry the actual number could be far higher.

In Hanoi, the capital, where two people have tested positive after returning from Da Nang, over 100 clinics have been set up with test kits to detect the virus. Hanoi has tested a third of the 54,000 people returning from Da Nang.

In Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s southern hub, five people who returned from Da Nang have tested positive for the virus. The city is testing some 20,000 other returnees.

“The COVID-19 outbreak is no longer an issue in Da Nang only when we have recorded cases in Quang Nam, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City among other locations,” acting health minister Nguyen Thanh Long said.

As the number of case continues to increase, Da Nang has tightened security and set up more checkpoints to prevent people from leaving or entering the city, which has been in lockdown since Tuesday.

The city on Friday began setting up a makeshift hospital in a sports auditorium and doctors have been mobilized from other cities to help.

Hoi An, an ancient town and top tourist destination known for its charming old houses 20 kilometers (12 miles) south of Da Nang, stopped allowing visitors on Thursday because of the outbreak. Its pedestrian streets, adorned with lanterns, were empty and nonessential services and gatherings were banned.

___

This story has been corrected to show that three people in Vietnam have died from the coronavirus, not two.

A health worker draws blood for COVID-19 test in Hanoi, Vietnam on Friday, July 31, 2020. Vietnamese state media on Friday reported the country's first-ever death of a person with the coronavirus as it struggles with a renewed outbreak after 99 days without any cases. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh) Credit: Hau Dinh Credit: Hau Dinh

People wait in line for COVID-19 test in Hanoi, Vietnam, Friday, July 31, 2020. Vietnam reported on Friday the country's first ever death of a person with the coronavirus as it struggles with a renewed outbreak after 99 days without any cases. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh) Credit: Hau Dinh Credit: Hau Dinh

People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 in Hanoi, Vietnam, Friday, July 31, 2020. Vietnam reported on Friday the country's first ever death of a person with the coronavirus as it struggles with a renewed outbreak after 99 days without any cases. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh) Credit: Hau Dinh Credit: Hau Dinh

People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 in Hanoi, Vietnam on Friday, July 31, 2020. Vietnamese state media on Friday reported the country's first-ever death of a person with the coronavirus as it struggles with a renewed outbreak after 99 days without any cases.(AP Photo/Hau Dinh) Credit: Hau Dinh Credit: Hau Dinh

An aerial photo shows quiet streets during social distancing in Hoi An, Vietnam, Friday, July 31, 2020. The old town, Vietnam's top tourist attraction, starts two weeks of social distancing on Friday morning in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Hieu Dinh) Credit: Hieu Dinh Credit: Hieu Dinh

An aerial photo shows quiet streets during social distancing in Hoi An, Vietnam, Friday, July 31, 2020. The old town, Vietnam's top tourist attraction, starts two weeks of social distancing on Friday morning in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Hieu Dinh) Credit: Hieu Dinh Credit: Hieu Dinh

This aerial photo shows quiet streets during social distancing in Hoi An, Vietnam, Friday, July 31, 2020. The old town, Vietnam's top tourist attraction, starts two weeks of social distancing on Friday morning in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Hieu Dinh) Credit: Hieu Dinh Credit: Hieu Dinh

A health worker transfers drawn blood into a tube for a COVID-19 test in Hanoi, Vietnam, Friday, July 31, 2020. Vietnam reported on Friday the country's first death of a person with the coronavirus as it struggles with a renewed outbreak after 99 days without any cases. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh) Credit: Hau Dinh Credit: Hau Dinh

A health worker drops drawn blood on a test kit of COVID-19 in Hanoi, Vietnam, Friday, July 31, 2020. Vietnam reported on Friday the country's first death of a person with the coronavirus as it struggles with a renewed outbreak after 99 days without any cases. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh) Credit: Hau Dinh Credit: Hau Dinh