Vietnam reports 3rd death, more cases linked to hospital

Vietnam had been seen as a global success story in combating the coronavirus with zero deaths and no confirmed cases of local transmission for 99 days. But a week ago an outbreak began at Da Nang Hospital. It has spread to six parts of the country, including three of the largest cities, forcing authorities to reimpose virus restrictions.

Experts worry the actual number of cases could be far higher. Before the latest outbreak it had a total of only 416 cases.

In Hanoi, where two people have tested positive after returning from Da Nang, over 100 clinics have been set up with test kits to detect the virus. Hanoi has tested a third of the 54,000 people returning from Da Nang.

“I want to be tested so I can stop worrying if I have the virus or not. It is for me and for the community," said Pham Thuy Hoa, a banking official who recently went to Da Nang for a family vacation. "Since coming back, my family and I have quarantined ourselves at home. I did not go to work or see others. We must be responsible for the entire community.”

In Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s southern hub, five people who returned from Da Nang have tested positive for the virus. The city is testing some 20,000 other returnees.

As the number of case continues to increase, Da Nang has tightened security and set up more checkpoints to prevent people from leaving or entering the city, which has been in lockdown since Tuesday.

The city on Friday began setting up a makeshift hospital in a sports auditorium and doctors have been mobilized from other cities to help.

Hoi An, an ancient town and top tourist destination known for its charming old houses 20 kilometers (12 miles) south of Da Nang, stopped allowing visitors on Thursday because of the outbreak. Its pedestrian streets, adorned with lanterns, were empty and nonessential services and gatherings were banned.

People wait in line for COVID-19 test in Hanoi, Vietnam, Friday, July 31, 2020. Vietnam reported on Friday the country's first ever death of a person with the coronavirus as it struggles with a renewed outbreak after 99 days without any cases. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh) Credit: Hau Dinh Credit: Hau Dinh

People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 in Hanoi, Vietnam on Friday, July 31, 2020. Vietnamese state media on Friday reported the country's first-ever death of a person with the coronavirus as it struggles with a renewed outbreak after 99 days without any cases.(AP Photo/Hau Dinh) Credit: Hau Dinh Credit: Hau Dinh

An aerial photo shows quiet streets during social distancing in Hoi An, Vietnam, Friday, July 31, 2020. The old town, Vietnam's top tourist attraction, starts two weeks of social distancing on Friday morning in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Hieu Dinh) Credit: Hieu Dinh Credit: Hieu Dinh

A health worker transfers drawn blood into a tube for a COVID-19 test in Hanoi, Vietnam, Friday, July 31, 2020. Vietnam reported on Friday the country's first death of a person with the coronavirus as it struggles with a renewed outbreak after 99 days without any cases. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh) Credit: Hau Dinh Credit: Hau Dinh

A health worker drops drawn blood on a test kit of COVID-19 in Hanoi, Vietnam, Friday, July 31, 2020. Vietnam reported on Friday the country's first death of a person with the coronavirus as it struggles with a renewed outbreak after 99 days without any cases. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh) Credit: Hau Dinh Credit: Hau Dinh