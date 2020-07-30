Vietnam imposes more virus restrictions as outbreak spreads

Another popular tourist destination Hoi An old town, near Da Nang, is also reimposing social distancing.
Hanoi city authorities have cancelled public events and will close down bars and clubs from Thursday. It also plans testing of some 21,000 people who returned from Da Nang before the coastal resort was locked down Tuesday.
A health worker disinfects arriving Vietnamese COVID-19 patients at the national hospital of tropical diseases in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The 129 patients who were working in Equatorial Guinea were brought home in a repatriation flight for treatment of the coronavirus. (Bui Cuong Quyet/VNA via AP)
Credit: Bui Cuong Quyet
Credit: Bui Cuong Quyet
People walk toward an ambulance to be driven to a hospital for quarantine relating to a suspected COVID-19 case in Hanoi, Vietnam, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Vietnam has locked down Da Nang, its third-largest city, for two weeks after 15 cases of COVID-19 were found in a hospital. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)
Credit: Hau Dinh
Credit: Hau Dinh
A woman leaves the food shopping for her relatives at the barricaded entrance to the residence of a suspected COVID-19 case in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Vietnam intensifies protective measures as the number of locally transmissions, starting at a hospital in the popular beach city of Da Nang, keeps increasing since the weekend. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)
Credit: Hau Dinh
Credit: Hau Dinh
A police officer talks to a woman at the barricaded entrance of an alley where one of its residents is suspected to have COVID-19 in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Vietnam intensifies protective measures as the number of locally transmissions, starting at a hospital in the popular beach city of Da Nang, keeps increasing since the weekend. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)
Credit: Hau Dinh
Credit: Hau Dinh
A militia officer guards the barricaded entrance of an alley where one of its residents is suspected to have COVID-19 in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Vietnam intensifies protective measures as the number of locally transmissions, starting at a hospital in the popular beach city of Da Nang, keeps increasing since the weekend. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)
Credit: Hau Dinh
Credit: Hau Dinh
A police officer guards the barricaded entrance of an alley where one of its residents is suspected to have COVID-19 in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Vietnam intensifies protective measures as the number of locally transmissions, starting at a hospital in the popular beach city of Da Nang, keeps increasing since the weekend. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)
Credit: Hau Dinh
Credit: Hau Dinh
A health worker disinfects arriving Vietnamese COVID-19 patients at the national hospital of tropical diseases in Hanoi, Vietnam on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The 129 patients who were working in Equatorial Guinea were brought home in a repatriation flight for treatment of the coronavirus. (Bui Cuong Quyet/VNA via AP)
Credit: Bui Cuong Quyet
Credit: Bui Cuong Quyet