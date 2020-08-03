Venezuelan does funerals alone in Peru cemetery amid virus

In his reflections, shortly before the coffins wrapped in transparent plastic are buried, the layworker quotes Job and the calamities he experienced, Ezekiel walking through a valley of dry bones and Tobias listening to his father’s advice on how to bury him.

Marín, 30 years old and with an education degree from the University of Carabobo, arrives before noon and leaves at night when the cemetery of the Comas district of Lima, with more than half a century of existence and no electric light on the grounds, empties of the living and only the dead remain.

When he is not tending to the deceased, he visits the surrounding neighborhoods where since 2018 he has taught catechism to almost a hundred sons and daughters of bricklayers, florists and candy vendors so that they can receive baptism and first communion in a nearby church.

He left Venezuela after protesting for more than a decade against the socialist government and when in 2018 he became infected with tuberculosis, a doctor recommended that he migrate in order to feed himself better.

His worn-out cell phone, with the screen cracked into dozens of fragments, rings in the early morning with calls, audios and text messages from people who ask him if he will be in the cemetery the next day to pray for someone who has just died.

Sometimes they invite him to pray at the homes of the deceased after the first month of death.

The presence of the laity in areas where the church never came summons neighbors who dressed in facemasks come to pray.

Marín asks for a chair and reflects on the teachings of the Bible. He uses simple words like when he was a teacher in Venezuela, a profession he practiced until traveling to Peru in search of work like 830,000 other migrants.

In Lima he sold hot coffee on the streets and slept in a car depot. Shortly after, he met the parish priest of a church where he was assigned a janitor job for a month before being sent to the cemetery to comfort the mourners.

Peru has the highest death rate per million in the Americas, above Chile, the United States, Brazil and Mexico.

At the moment 395,000 are infected and 18,600 have died so far.

Brother Ronald Marin, a layperson from Venezuela, traces a small cross on the forehead of Aurora Davila, during the burial service of her 35-year old son who died from the new coronavirus, at the "Martires 19 de Julio" cemetery in Comas, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Aurora Davila, right, comforts her grieving 15-year-old granddaughter Tatiana Palomo as she lies on the grave of her father who died from the new coronavirus, during a burial service at the "Martires 19 de Julio" cemetery in Comas, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Brother Ronald Marin, a 30-year-old layworker from Venezuela, carries his crucifix, a funeral ritual booklet and an implement used to sprinkle holy water, at the end of a burial service at the "Martires 19 de Julio" cemetery in Comas, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Brother Ronald Marin, a 30-year-old layworker from Venezuela, enjoys a free lunch between burials, at the entrance of the "Martires 19 de Julio" cemetery in Comas, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Friday, July 17, 2020.

Brother Ronald Marin, a 30-year-old layworker from Venezuela, leads a prayer service for Pantaleon Pinedo and his son Antolin Pinedo, who both died in May from the new coronavirus, at the "Martires 19 de Julio" cemetery in Comas, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Saturday, July 18, 2020.

The crucifix of Brother Ronald Marin, a 30-year-old layworker from Venezuela, sits on top of the tombstone honoring Richard Gomez, who died in May due to the new coronavirus, during a visit by Marin to say a prayer for Gomez, at the "Martires 19 de Julio" cemetery in Comas, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Brother Ronald Marin, a 30-year-old layworker from Venezuela, leads a burial service for Juan Tito Ramos who died from the new coronavirus, at the "Martires 19 de Julio" cemetery in Comas, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Monday, July 6, 2020.

Brother Ronald Marin, a 30-year-old layworker from Venezuela, prays standing over the freshly dug grave that contains the remains of 62-year-old Arturo Sotelo, who died due to the COVID-19, at the "Martires 19 de Julio" cemetery in Comas, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Brother Ronald Marin, a 30-year-old layworker from Venezuela, talks with mourners Ines Rodriguez and Elisa Sabogal, as the remains of their 62-year-old uncle Arturo Sotelo, who died from the new coronavirus, are buried at the "Martires 19 de Julio" cemetery in Comas, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Brother Ronald Marin, a 30-year-old layworker from Venezuela, holds up his crucifix before a tomb offering a prayer for the dead requested of Marin by relatives, inside the "Martires 19 de Julio" cemetery in Comas, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Brother Ronald Marin, a 30-year-old layworker from Venezuela, accompanies to a burial site the relatives of 87-year-old Juan Tito Ramos, who died due to the new coronavirus, at the "Martires 19 de Julio" cemetery in Comas, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Monday, July 6, 2020.

Brother Ronald Marin, a 30-year-old layworker from Venezuela, prays over the coffin that contains the remains of Keizer Quinones and Sarai Araujo's unborn daughter, at a burial service in the "Martires 19 de Julio" cemetery in Comas, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Brother Ronald Marin, a 30-year-old layworker from Venezuela, adjusts his protective face mask as he prepares to lead a memorial service marking the death anniversary of Julia Ascencio, who died from the new coronavirus, in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Brother Ronald Marin, a 30-year-old layworker from Venezuela, visits with relatives and neighbors after leading a memorial service marking the one-month death anniversary of Julia Ascencio, who died from the new coronavirus, in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Brother Ronald Marin, a 30-year-old layworker from Venezuela, sprinkles holy water on the coffin that contains the remains of 97-year-old Ruben Val, as granddaughter Leslie Gonzalez holds her cell phone in place so that her parents can take part in the service via video conferencing in Comas, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Thursday, July 23, 2020. Val died of natural causes.

Brother Ronald Marin, a 30-year-old layworker from Venezuela, prays with Jose Munoz, who suffers from osteoarthritis, in Comas, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Thursday, July 23, 2020.

A child looks out her front door while Brother Ronald Marin, a 30-year-old layworker from Venezuela, visits to pray with family members of COVID-19 victims, in Comas, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Thursday, July 23, 2020.