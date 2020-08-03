Vatican calls for arson investigation at Nicaragua cathedral

However, the archdiocese said an unidentified person had tossed a “bomb” inside the chapel.

Archbishop of Managua Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes, visiting the site Friday, said “these are acts of terrorism, a powerful bomb, the image was charred.”

Brenes directly refuted Murillo’s suggestion of an accidental fire. “Our chapel doesn’t have curtains and there are no candles,” he said.

Sommertag has played a role in trying to mediate the ongoing conflict between President Daniel Ortega and the opposition since protests broke out in April 2018. There have been a number of attacks on churches and clergy since that time.

“These are criminal acts motivated by hate and division sadly deeply seated in a great part of Nicaraguan society,” Sommertag said.