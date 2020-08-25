Valdez fans career-high 11 as Astros beat Angels 11-4

Justin Upton homered and David Fletcher had three hits for the Angels, who have lost six of seven.

Patrick Sandoval (0-4) took the loss after the Astros jumped on him for seven hits and five runs in 2 2/3 innings.

Tucker gave Houston a early 1-0 lead with no outs in the second inning when he homered for the second straight game. An RBI single by Josh Reddick with one out in the inning made it 2-0.

The Angels cut the lead to 2-1 on an RBI single by Fletcher in the third.

Michael Brantley hit a run-scoring double in the third to make it 4-1. A wild pitch by Sandoval allowed Brantley to advance to third and he scored on a single by Reddick.

There were two outs in the fourth when Upton snapped a 1-for-39 skid with his solo home run to the seats in right field to cut the lead to 5-2.

Anthony Rendon and Pujols hit back-to-back RBI singles with two outs in the fifth to get the Angels within 5-4 before Correa’s big hit in the sixth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: CF George Springer exited the game in the sixth inning after he was hit by a pitch just above the left elbow. He has a bruised left elbow and X-rays were negative. ... Ace Justin Verlander threw 20 pitches on Sunday and manager Dusty Baker got a positive report that he felt good after the session. Verlander has been on the injured list since July 25 with a strained right forearm.

EYE ON THE STORM

Thursday’s game between these teams has been moved to Tuesday and will be played as part of a doubleheader because of Tropical Storm Laura.

The Astros were supposed to wrap up a four-game series with the Angels on Thursday afternoon. Instead, they will play a doubleheader starting at 4:05 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Laura could make landfall on the Gulf coast late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Wednesday’s game, which was scheduled to start at 9:10 p.m. Eastern, was moved up to 1:10 p.m because of the impending storm.

UP NEXT

Houston’s Cristian Javier (2-1, 3.55 ERA) will oppose left-hander Jose Suarez (0-1, 33.75) in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader. Julio Teheran (0-2, 10.38) will start for Los Angeles in Game 2. The Astros haven’t announced their starter for the nightcap of the twin bill.

