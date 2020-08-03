USOPC opens books, gives more detail about sports funding

As an example, by looking only at the line item on the tax form, it can easily be seen that the USOPC gave USA Gymnastics $2.22 million in grant funding last year. But that does not account for the $2.02 million in “additional support” that's listed in the organization's sport benefit statement. That money helped cover athlete health insurance, money that went to athletes who won medals, funding for gymnasts at Olympic training centers and about a dozen other line items in the statement.

In other areas, the USOPC increased funding to the U.S. Center for SafeSport by $3 million, to $7.5 million, in 2019. It put $600,000 into a new athletes' services division, with plans to increase that amount.

The federation spent about $23 million, or 9.8% of expenses, on administration. That's less than the $31 million from last year, when costs rose because of multiple investigations triggered by the Larry Nassar sex-abuse scandal involving USA Gymnastics and others, but it's still higher than the $15 million average from 2016 and 2017.

The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics has forced some severe cost-cutting in 2020 for the USOPC. The federation had to eliminate 51 positions in an attempt to cut about 20% of its budget — cuts made necessary without the income that the Olympics produce via TV and marketing deals. Hirshland has said that a full cancellation of the Olympics “would be devastating to our athletes, first and foremost, but also to our financial health and stability.”

Hirshland announced she was taking a 20% pay cut because of the pandemic. Her salary in 2019 is listed at $785,000 for a job that had paid more than $1 million for much of the decade before she arrived.