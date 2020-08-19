US suspends extradition and tax agreements with Hong Kong

The State Department announced it had taken the steps as part of the administration’s response to China’s imposition of strict national security laws over the former British territory.

President Donald Trump already had determined that Hong Kong was no longer eligible for the continued preferential treatment that it enjoyed based on its autonomy following its reversion to Chinese rule in 1997. The three agreements cover the transfer of fugitives and convicted prisoners as well as reciprocal tax exemptions on income from international shipping.