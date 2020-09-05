US star Mewis makes winning start in Women's Super League

Mewis played the full game — and almost scored in second-half injury time — in City’s 2-0 victory at promoted Aston Villa.

Mewis is one of a number of high-profile international players signed up to Super League teams this season. Her U.S. teammate, Rose Lavelle, has also joined City — she didn't play against Villa because she is still in quarantine — while Chelsea signed Denmark captain Pernille Harder from Wolfsburg for what the German club said was a record transfer fee for the women’s game.