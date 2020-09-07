US soldier hurt, 2 Somali soldiers dead in al-Shabab attack

The U.S. military often advises and assists Somali forces on the ground, while carrying out dozens of airstrikes against al-Shabab this year alone. Last month the U.S. Africa Command said there are between 650 and 850 Department of Defense personnel, including military, civilians and contractors, in the Horn of Africa country.

The coronavirus pandemic has done little to curb al-Shabab attacks, while the U.S. had to reduce its advisory work, according to a new quarterly report released last week by the Department of Defense Inspector General.

“Across Somalia, al-Shabab attacks continued at historically high levels,” the report said. Meanwhile, it said, Somali forces did not liberate any new territory from the extremist group.

Somali security officials, however, assert that al-Shabab attacks have declined in recent months because of significant military pressure by joint Somali and African Union forces along with regular airstrikes.

Cara Anna in Johannesburg contributed.