US sinks another $2.1 billion into a potential vaccine

The vaccine being developed by Britain's GSK and France’s Sanofi’s is based on existing DNA-based technology that is used to produce Sanofi’s seasonal flu vaccine. It is one of several vaccines in development.

“The global need for a vaccine to help prevent COVID-19 is massive, and no single vaccine or company will be able to meet the global demand alone,” said Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president of Sanofi Pasteur.

The executive arm of the European Union issued a statement later Friday saying it had concluded exploratory talks with Sanofi to “provide for an option for all EU member states to purchase the vaccine.'' The idea would be to offer a contractual framework for the purchase of 300 million doses should the vaccine work.

“We are in advanced discussions with several other companies,'' European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. “While we do not know today which vaccine will work best in the end, Europe is investing in a diversified portfolio of promising vaccines, based on various types of technologies. This increases our chances to obtain rapidly an effective remedy against the virus.''

Associated Press Writer Samuel Petrequin in Brussels contributed

