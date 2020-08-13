US seizes digital currency accounts used by militant groups

The department said it has seized about $2 million and is seeking for more, in addition to more than 300 cryptocurrency accounts and four websites. The money seized is expected to be given to a fund for victims of terrorist attacks.

The seizure also involved the military wing of Hamas, known as the al-Qassam Brigades.

“Without funding, you cannot have these operations conducted," said Michael Sherwin, the acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia. “The focus here was a very proactive effort to target these organizations in a very wide-scale manner."

