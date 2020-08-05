US Open singles champs to get $850K less prize money in 2020

First-round singles prize money at the U.S. Open is going up 5%, from $58,000 to $61,000, the only level where there is a jump. Paychecks for players who reach the second round ($100,000) or third round ($163,000) will remain the same.

The prizes then decrease in each round of singles: from $280,000 to $250,000 in the fourth, from $500,000 to $425,000 in the quarterfinals, from $960,000 to $800,000 in the semifinals, and from $1.9 million to $1.5 million for the runner-up.

In doubles, the cut is deeper: The women’s and men’s championship pairings will split $400,000, a drop of 46% from last year’s $740,000.

This year’s total includes $1 million given to a previously announced player relief program jointly funded by the four Grand Slam tournaments, the International Tennis Federation and the ATP and WTA tours — to help with the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic — along with $6.6 million to make up for the USTA’s cancellation of its qualifying events and a reduction in size of the doubles fields.

USTA chief executive Mike Dowse said the tournament’s player compensation this year “represents a commitment to supporting players and their financial well-being during an unprecedented time.”

