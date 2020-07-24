US new home sales jump 13.8% in June

Economists are hoping for a further rebound in sales in coming months but caution that this expectation depends heavily on the course of the coronavirus. A recent resurgence in cases has caused some states to rollback their reopening plans.

Sales are being helped by ultra-low mortgage rates which earlier this month dropped below 3% for a 30-year-fixed rate mortgage for the first time in nearly 50 years.

Economists believe low rates and changes in home preferences brought on by the pandemic will combine to support further sales gains this year.

“Home sales are being supported by households’ shifting preference for bigger spaces as more and more people work from home as well as lower mortgage rates,” said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics.

In June, sales were up in all parts of the country with the biggest gain coming in the Northeast, a surge of 89.7%. Sales rose 18% in the West, 10.5% in the Midwest and 7.2% in the South.