US long-term mortgage rates rise; 30-year at 2.99%

Homebuying demand continues as one of few bright spots in the pandemic-struck economy, especially for prospective buyers considering a first-time purchase. The government reported Tuesday that construction of new homes surged 22.6% in July as homebuilders bounced back from a lull induced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Housing starts have now risen three straight months after plunging in March and April as the virus outbreak paralyzed the U.S. economy. Last month’s pace of construction was 23.4% above that in July 2019. The big gains came from the construction of apartments and condominiums, which soared 56.7%. But single-family home construction ticked up, too, by 8.2%.