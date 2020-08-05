US cruises are off through October after infections overseas

The risk of infection aboard a cruise ship is elevated because of the close quarters. Between March and July, there were 2,973 reported cases of COVID-19 or COVID-like illnesses about ships in U.S. waters, according to the CDC. As of July 10, there were still 14,702 crew members aboard 67 ships.

Royal Caribbean Group and Norwegian Cruise Line, both based in Florida, are working together with a panel of health experts to develop plans for preventing and treating COVID-19 at sea. Details are expected later this month.

The industry has been devastated by the pandemic. Each day that ships remain inactive costs $110 million in economic activity, according to the CLIA. States that rely on the cruise industry, like Florida, Texas and Alaska, have been hit particularly hard.

CEO of Hurtigruten, Daniel Skjeldam during a press conference after the announcement an outbreak of coronavirus infection aboard the expedition cruise ship MS Roald Amundsen. The Norwegian cruise ship line Hurtigruten has halted all trips and apologised for procedural errors, after 5 passengers and 36 crew members tested positive for COVID-19. In response, Norway has banned all cruise ships from docking for two weeks. (Annika Byrde / NTB scanpix via AP) Credit: Annika Byrde Credit: Annika Byrde