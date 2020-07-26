United, Chelsea into CL; Bournemouth, Watford down from EPL

Bournemouth did what it had to do and beat Everton, 3-1, but ended up one point behind Villa. Watford was also relegated as the next-to-last team after losing 3-2 at Arsenal.

Manchester City passed 100 goals for the campaign with a 5-0 win over last-place and already-demoted Norwich, a game that marked the last in the Premier League for David Silva after 10 years with City. Kevin De Bruyne got a record-tying 20th assist of the season and also scored twice.

Liverpool ended its title-winning season with a 3-1 win at Newcastle and finished on a club-record 99 points.

Also, Southampton beat Sheffield United 3-1, with Danny Ings scoring his 22nd goal of the season. That left him one behind Leicester's Jamie Vardy, who won the Golden Boot as the league's highest scorer.

