UN refugee agency to install housing units in Mexico

The U.N. agency known as UNHCR says it is also donating some of the steel-frame structures with plastic roofs and walls to be used near clinics or hospitals to house patients or medical services in southern Mexico. Such units have long been used in Africa and other places in the world.

The U.N. said the mostly one-room Refugee Housing Units, or RHUs as they are known, are needed because some traditional migrants shelters in Mexico have closed the doors to new entries due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

A migrant shelter in Caborca, Sonora run by the group Pueblo Sin Fronteras reported its first death of a migrant from COVID-19 last week.

The group said in a statement that the Honduran migrant, 47, died Thursday after returning to the shelter from a local hospital.

Caborca is a town near the border with Arizona that has long served as a jumping-off point for migrants hiking into the desert to cross the border.