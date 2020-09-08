UN finds 2 virus cases in Syrian refugee camp in Jordan

They are the first infections to be detected among Syrians living in refugee camps in Jordan. The UNHCR said the two patients were transferred to quarantine facilities after testing positive late Monday, and their neighbors have been isolated as more testing is carried out.

More than 5.5 million Syrians have fled the country since the war broke out in 2011, with most settling in neighboring countries where they often live in close quarters and struggle to make ends meet. Coronavirus lockdowns have taken a heavy toll on the region's economies, making it even harder for refugees to find work.