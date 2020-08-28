U.N. chief urges India to quickly move to clean solar power

Investments in renewable energy generate triple the number of jobs created by investments in more polluting fossil fuels, he said.

The Indian government has committed to spending trillions of dollars on welfare and development programs to help the country weather the pandemic.

``With the COVID-19 pandemic threatening to push many people back into poverty, such job creation is an opportunity that can’t be missed,” Guterres said.

Apart from issues of job creation and concerns about pollution and climate change, coal power plants are likely to become “stranded assets,” he noted.

``In India, 50% of coal will be uncompetitive in 2022, reaching 85 per cent by 2025,” Guterres said.

India’s share of global oil and gas reserves is less than 1% each and it imports nearly 80% of its oil needs.

But the country does have coal reserves and is the second-largest producer of coal behind China, with record output at 729 million metric tonnes in 2019-20. Because of the poor quality of its coal with a high ash and moisture content, India also imported 251 metric tonnes of coal in 2019-20.

Meanwhile, many Indian cities are shrouded in heavy smog.

Guterres acknowledged progress, noting that the number of people working in renewable energy in India had increased five-fold since 2015. Last year, its spending on solar energy surpassed spending on coal-fired power generation for the first time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the International Solar Alliance in the form of ``One Sun, One World, One Grid" in 2015 with 120 nations affirming their participation for promotion of solar energy.

The country also is promoting a World Solar Bank that will mobilize $1 trillion of investments in solar projects over the coming decade.

India has pledged to raise its renewable energy capacity to 500 gigawatts by 2030 from an initial goal set in 2015 of 175 gigawatts. It now has 37 gigawatts of installed solar electric capacity.

Some 64 million Indians still get along without access to electricity.

