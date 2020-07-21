Ukraine hostage-taker surrenders, bus passengers unharmed

After the drama ended, Zelenskiy hailed law enforcement officers for saving the hostages.

“Human life is the most important value,” he said on Facebook. “Now families can finally hug their relatives who spent the entire day on the bus in anguish.”

Speaking to reporters, Ukraine’s Interior Minister Arsen Avakov described the assailant as "an unstable man who painted his vision of the world and invented a revenge for it.”

“He had his own vision of justice and the value of human life,” Avakov said.

Ukrainian media said the man was an animal rights activists who helped protect stray dogs.

As the hostage drama unfolded, police sealed off the center of Lutsk, 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of the capital Kyiv. At one point, the assailant threw explosives out of a bus window, but no one was hurt. He also fired several shots at a police drone.

The man called the police himself at 9:25 a.m. (0625 GMT) after taking control of the vehicle and introduced himself as Maksim Plokhoy, Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko said on Facebook.

According to Gerashchenko, police have identified the man as Maksim Krivosh, a 44-year-old Ukrainian born in Russia. Krivosh had reportedly been convicted twice on a wide range of charges — robbery, fraud, illegal arms handling — and spent a total of 10 years behind bars.

According to reports, Krivosh tried to reach out to journalists through hostages and their phones, demanding that they spread the word about his demands and get more reporters to arrive at the scene.

An assailant, who seized a long-distance bus with 10 hostages, lies on the ground after police officers captured him in the city centre of Lutsk, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of Kyiv, Ukraine on Tuesday July 21, 2020. The assailant was armed and carrying explosives, according to a Facebook statement by Ukrainian police. (Ukrainian Police Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

