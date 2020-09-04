UK urged to drop ex-Australia PM Abbott from trade envoy job

Opposition politicians have also criticized Abbott, with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon saying his views were “deeply offensive and wrong.”

The British government has defended Abbott's trade expertise, but says no decision has been made about membership of the trade body. Abbott has been in London in recent days and said he has spoken to the government about “a role.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday there would be an announcement “in due course.”

Johnson said he did not agree with all of Abbott’s sentiments, “but then I don’t agree with everyone who serves the government in an unpaid capacity on hundreds of boards across the country. And I can’t be expected to do so.”

“What I would say about Tony Abbott is this is a guy who was elected by the people of the great liberal democratic nation of Australia,” he said.

The U.K. is seeking to boost trade with countries around the world in the wake of its departure from the European Union.