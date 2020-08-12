UK records deepest recession among top economies

By the time Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced the lockdown on March 23, the U.K. had “a bigger first wave” than could have otherwise been the case, meaning restrictions had to persist for relatively longer. Shops in Germany, for example, reopened on May 6 compared with June 15 in England.

The U.K. has the highest official coronavirus-related death toll in Europe with 46,611 deaths. The actual death toll is believed to be higher as the official dataset only incorporates those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Unlike others, Britain's statistics agency provides monthly growth figures and these offer hope that the economy is healing as lockdown restrictions are eased. In June, the British economy grew by a monthly 8.7%.

“The economy began to bounce back in June with shops reopening, factories beginning to ramp up production and house-building continuing to recover," said statistician Jonathan Athow.

The British government hopes additional measures such as the reopening of pubs and restaurants and a return to offices will further fuel the recovery.

However, Samuel Tombs, senior U.K. economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, thinks the U.K. economy will “lag” others because of “structural disadvantages,” notably the fact that the economy is so dependent on the services sector, where human interactions are so much more crucial than in manufacturing or construction.

Whatever the scale of the bounceback in coming months, it's almost inevitable that unemployment will sky-rocket, potentially more than doubling to the 3 million mark last seen in the 1980s.

“I’ve said before that hard times were ahead, and today’s figures confirm that hard times are here," said Treasury chief Rishi Sunak. “Hundreds of thousands of people have already lost their jobs, and sadly in the coming months many more will.”

So far, the British government has kept a lid on the official unemployment numbers, through a salary support package that has given hard-pressed firms the opportunity to retain workers rather than fire them.

Under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, the government has been paying a large chunk of the salaries of workers retained. Some 1.2 million employers have taken advantage of the program to furlough 9.6 million people at a cost to the government of 33.8 billion pounds ($44 billion).

Sunak is ending the program in October but insists “nobody will be left without hope or opportunity.”

Unions are urging him to extend the program to sectors still suffering from restrictions.

“The best way to get our economy back on its feet is to keep people in work," said Frances O’Grady, general secretary at the umbrella Trades Union Congress.

The British economy faces further headwinds aside from the pandemic, notably its future trading relationship with the European Union following the U.K.'s departure from the bloc in January.

The U.K. is currently in a transition period whereby it remains part of the EU's tariff-free arrangements until the end of the year. The future economic relationship has yet to be agreed, meaning tariffs could be imposed on traded goods between the two sides come the start of next year.

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 30, 2020 file photo, members of the public walk past a closed shop in Leicester city centre, England. The U.K. economy has officially fallen into a recession after official figures showed it contracting by a record 20.4% in the second quarter as a result of lockdown measures put in place to counter the coronavirus pandemic. The slump recorded by the Office for National Statistics follows a 2.2% quarterly contraction in the first three months of the year. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File) Credit: Rui Vieira Credit: Rui Vieira