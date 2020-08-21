UK public debt breaches 2 trillion-pound mark for first time

The Office for National Statistics said Friday that the government borrowed a further 26.7 billion pounds in July, the fourth highest amount of any month since records began in 1993. That pushed up debt to 2.004 trillion pounds.

The increase also means that the country's debt is now higher than the value of its economic output. The U.K.'s debt is worth 100.5% of its annual GDP, the first time it has gone beyond 100% since 1961.