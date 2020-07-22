UK: Labour pays damages to ex-workers in anti-Semitism probe

Corbyn, a longtime supporter of Palestinians and a critic of Israel, has faced allegations that he allowed anti-Semitism to fester in the party.

“Anti-Semitism has been a stain on the Labour Party in recent years,” the party said in a statement Wednesday. “If we are to restore the trust of the Jewish community, we must demonstrate a change of leadership.”

But Corbyn said Wednesday that settling the case was “a political decision, not a legal one." He said it was a “disappointing” move that “risks giving credibility to misleading and inaccurate allegations” about previous actions to tackle anti-Semitism within Labour.

The party also agreed to pay damages to the journalist who made the television program, and apologized for alleging at the time that he “invented quotes” and “flouted journalistic ethics.” The total amount of the damages wasn’t disclosed.

Corbyn stepped down as leader in December after Labour had its worst general election showing since 1935.