UK govt, Ben & Jerry's in spat over treatment of migrants

The feud began Tuesday when the Vermont-based dessert brand directed a tweet at Britain’s interior minister, Home Secretary Priti Patel, who has vowed to stop asylum seekers crossing the English Channel from France to England in small boats. Hundreds of people have made the dangerous crossing in the past weeks of calm summer weather.

The company tweeted: “Hey @PritiPatel we think the real crisis is our lack of humanity for people fleeing war, climate change and torture.” It followed up with a series of tweets suggesting the government speak to refugee organizations and saying that “PEOPLE CANNOT BE ILLEGAL,” in response to some politicians’ talk of “illegal” immigrants.