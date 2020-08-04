Uganda reports 2 new gorilla babies in Bwindi national park

A Ugandan man was sentenced to 11 years in prison last week over the killing of Rafiki, who went missing on June 1 and was found dead the next day, the apparent victim of a spear attack. An arrest was made on June 4, and authorities said the suspect was in possession of several hunting items, including a spear and snares. He told investigators that he killed the gorilla in self-defence before he was convicted.

Around 1,000 mountain gorillas live in protected areas in Congo, Uganda and Rwanda, serving as a critical source of tourism revenue for those countries. A gorilla tracking permit costs up to $600 in Uganda, and thousands of tourists pay each year. A similar permit costs upward of $1,000 in Rwanda.

Those funds are essential to protecting the animals because authorities can use some of them to invest in anti-poaching activities and help local communities.

But tourist numbers have dropped dramatically amid the coronavirus pandemic, raising concerns about how to protect vulnerable animals.