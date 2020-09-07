Typhoon lashes South Korea after battering Japanese islands

Haishen, which means “sea god” in Chinese, plowed through Okinawa and other southern Japanese islands over the weekend. Traffic was still paralyzed in places; bullet trains were suspended and most domestic flights in and out of southwestern Japanese airports were cancelled Monday.

Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency said at least 20 people, including two seriously, were injured. As of Monday morning, about half a million homes were still out of power. NHK public TV said four people were missing in Miyazaki.

The storm by late Monday was expected to reach North Korea’s northeastern region, which was battered by Typhoon Maysak last week, inflicting further pain on an economy ravaged by U.S.-led sanctions, border closures amid the coronavirus pandemic and chronic food shortages.

The North’s state media said leader Kim Jong Un visited typhoon-stricken areas, fired a top regional official for poor readiness, and promised to send 12,000 workers from capital Pyongyang to help with recovery efforts. The North said Maysak destroyed more than 1,000 houses and inundated public buildings and farmland. It didn’t immediately report any casualties caused by Haishen.

Maysak damaged roads and buildings and left at least one person dead in South Korea. In addition, a livestock cargo ship sank off Japan’s coast as Maysak passed. Two of its 43 crew members were rescued and one body was recovered before the search was halted because of Haishen. The ship was transporting 5,800 cows from New Zealand to China.

Yamaguchi reported from Tokyo.

The roof of an auto repair garage is spread on sidewalk after typhoon hit Fukuoka, southwestern Japan Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. The second powerful typhoon to slam Japan in a week left people injured, damaged buildings, caused blackouts at nearly half a million homes and paralyzed traffic in southern Japanese islands before headed to South Korea.(Kyodo News via AP) Credit: 092421+0900 Credit: 092421+0900

