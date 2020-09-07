Typhoon heads to South Korea after battering southern Japan

Traffic in southern Japan was still paralyzed even after the typhoon passed. Bullet trains were suspended and most domestic flights in and out of southwestern Japanese airports were cancelled Monday. The Japan Meteorological Agency warned strong winds and torrential rain would continue even after the typhoon moved north.

By Monday morning, Haishen, which means “sea god" in Chinese, was near the southeastern coast of South Korea packing sustained winds of up to 144 kph (89 mph).