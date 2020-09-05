Typhoon Haishen approaches Japan packing powerful winds

Meteorological agency official Yoshihisa Nakamoto said he was concerned about people staying home, instead of fleeing, because of fears about the coronavirus.

“You should not avoid getting out because of such fears," he told reporters, stressing that local communities will have social distancing measures in place at evacuation locales.

Earlier in the week, Typhoon Maysak battered southern Japan, injuring dozens of people and cutting power to thousands of homes. A cargo ship carrying 43 crew members and 5,800 cows from New Zealand capsized off the coast of Japan. Two people, both Filipino, were rescued Friday and one body was recovered. Rescuers also spotted dozens of cow carcasses floating in the area.

The search has been temporarily halted because of Typhoon Haishen, according to the Philippine government. The two rescued Filipinos have spoken with their families, the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama