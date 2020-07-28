Turkish parliament to vote on controversial social media law

The new legislation would require major social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter to keep representative offices in Turkey to deal with complaints against content on their platforms. Failure to designate a representative could result in steep fines, advertising bans and bandwidth reductions that would make social media networks very slow for users.

The government says the measures are needed to combat cybercrime, and will protect people from slander while safeguarding their right to privacy. Critics say the bill would increase online censorship in Turkey.