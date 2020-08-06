Turkish currency hits all-time low amid market jitters

Unorthodox policies including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s aversion to high interest rates, coupled with concern over the level of Turkey’s reserves, are thought to have pushed foreign capital out.

Analysts also noted rising tensions with the European Union as a risk. Turkey faces the threat of EU sanctions over its plans to drill for natural resources in the Eastern Mediterranean and the reconversion of the Hagia Sophia last month has further strained relations.

“If tensions with the EU continue to escalate, sharper falls lie in store,” Jason Tuvey from Capital Economics said in a client note.

The country endured a currency crisis in August 2018, when the lira fell to 7.24 per dollar, at a time of political tensions with the United States.