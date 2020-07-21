Turkey's ruling party moving to tighten grip on social media

“We aim to put an end to insults, swearing, to harassment made through social media,” Zengin said, adding that the measures sought to “balance freedoms with rights and laws.”

“Our priority is not to close down the social media providers. We are aware of the importance in our lives,” she said.

Opposition parties, however, have expressed concerns that the government’s plans are aimed at further limiting the Turkish public’s ability to access social media and reach independent news and information in an environment dominated by pro-government media.

Thousands of websites already remain blocked in Turkey. In January, the government lifted a more than two-year ban on Wikipedia after Turkey’s top court declared it unconstitutional. Turkey halted access to the online encyclopedia after it refused to remove content the government deemed offensive. The Turkish government has also banned YouTube and Twitter in the past.

Meanwhile, at least 76 journalists and other media workers remain behind bars, according to The Journalists’ Union of Turkey. The Committee to Protect Journalists has labeled Turkey one of the world’s top jailers of journalists.

The draft bill is scheduled to be debated in the general assembly next week, Zengin added.

The legislation is expected to pass with the votes of the ruling party and its nationalist allies.

