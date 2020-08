Turkey vows to press ahead with energy search amid tensions

The Turkish government announced on Monday that its research vessel Oruc Reis and two support vessels would be operating in the Mediterranean Sea between Cyprus and Greece until Aug. 23. The vessel arrived in the area Monday morning, escorted by Turkish warships.

Greece slammed the decision as an illegal act that infringed on its sovereign rights, saying the Turkish research vessel was inside an area covered by the Greek continental shelf. Greek warships were in the area and were monitoring the Oruc Reis, and the military was on alert, officials said.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's office said the country's foreign minister be requesting an emergency meeting of the European Union's foreign affairs ministers.

The spokesman for the EU's executive arm, Peter Stano, said such requests were “always an issue of consultations among the member states” and that the appeal would be reviewed once Greece makes a formal request.

“We agree that the situation in the eastern Mediterranean is extremely worrying and needs to be solved in dialogue and not in a series and sequence of steps that are increasing the escalation and the tension,” Stano said.

Omer Celik, the spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s ruling party, criticized Athens for calling on the EU.

“As usual, Greece has called the European Union to a meeting to support its unfair, unlawful and aggressive policies," Celik said on Twitter. "The European Union should not allow Greece to turn the whole of Europe into a ‘Greek theater,’” he said on Twitter.

Greece and Turkey have traditionally had testy relations and have been at odds for decades over a wide variety of issues. The two have come to the brink of war three times since the mid-1970s, including once over drilling exploration rights. Recent discoveries of natural gas and drilling plans across the east Mediterranean have led to renewed tension.

Cavusoglu said Turkey last month had agreed to halt its search efforts in the region “as a gesture” following the intercession of the EU and Germany but that Greece did not respond “in a positive way.”

“No one can accuse Turkey of not displaying goodwill, but on the opposite side, there is a country with bad intentions. If they are to blame anyone, they must blame Greece,” Cavusoglu said.

Ankara was angered by a deal Greece signed with Egypt last Thursday delineating their bilateral maritime boundaries and exclusive economic zones for rights to the exploitation of resources.

Last year, Turkey signed a similar deal with the U.N.-backed Libyan government in Tripoli, sparking outrage in Greece, Egypt and Cyprus, which said the agreement infringed on their economic rights in the Mediterranean. The EU said the deal was a violation of international law that threatened regional stability.

At the heart of the issue is how a country’s continental shelf is calculated and whether islands should be included in the calculation. Turkey argues they should not, a position that Greece says violates international law.

____

Becatoros reported from Athens, Greece

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks after a cabinet meeting, in Ankara Turkey, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. The government of Greece slammed Turkey's announcement that it will be conducting energy exploration in an area of the eastern Mediterranean that Athens says overlaps its continental shelf, as tension over the rights to natural resources increased sharply in the region Monday.(Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks after a cabinet meeting, in Ankara Turkey, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. The government of Greece slammed Turkey's announcement that it will be conducting energy exploration in an area of the eastern Mediterranean that Athens says overlaps its continental shelf, as tension over the rights to natural resources increased sharply in the region Monday.(Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited